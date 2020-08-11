Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $420,000 Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.44. 457,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,916,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.84. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $391.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

