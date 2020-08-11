Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 21,860 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,860 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $3,342,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 36,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.36. 4,015,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,258,595. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

