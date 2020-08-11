Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.5% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.47. 579,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,643,962. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.20. The company has a market cap of $237.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.98, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

