Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Reduced by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.37.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.20. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.98, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

