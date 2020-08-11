WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 7,395 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Intuit by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 906,936 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,972,000 after buying an additional 644,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 709,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,147,000 after buying an additional 417,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,148,000 after buying an additional 412,257 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.47 and its 200 day moving average is $278.34. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $314.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

