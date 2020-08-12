$0.50 EPS Expected for Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. Midland States Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Midland States Bancorp.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $68.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million.

MSBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Midland States Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of MSBI traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $15.50. 7,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 3,460 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,369. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,610 shares of company stock worth $164,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 223,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2,795.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 414,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 399,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

