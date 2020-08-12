-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.54). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTGX. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 624,546 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $799,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 102.0% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 158,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 79,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 74.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $470.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

