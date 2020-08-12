-$1.16 EPS Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will announce ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.75). Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 583.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $811.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.64 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLCO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 67,496 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 141.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 210,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -87.09 and a beta of 1.97. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.