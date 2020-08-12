Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Down to $24.23

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.26, but opened at $24.23. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 179,600 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 712.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 75,470 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

