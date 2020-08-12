Advanced Technology Coin Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 61.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $79,745.26 and approximately $8.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005895 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,657,782 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.