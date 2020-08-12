Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.5% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

Shares of GOOG traded up $27.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,508.16. The stock had a trading volume of 77,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,710. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,487.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,378.76. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99. The firm has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.