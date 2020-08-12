Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

GOOG traded up $24.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,505.25. The company had a trading volume of 89,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,710. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,487.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,378.76. The company has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

