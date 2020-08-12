Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Increased by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $27.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,508.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,710. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99. The company has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,487.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,378.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

