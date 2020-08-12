Alta Advisers Ltd Has $37.51 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alta Advisers Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 29.3% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.78. 162,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,743,773. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.41 and its 200-day moving average is $276.91.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

