Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.8% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 292,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,408,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 304.1% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in Amgen by 20.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 29,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $778,338 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.15.

Shares of AMGN traded up $7.07 on Wednesday, hitting $241.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.45. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.