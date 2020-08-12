Analysts Set Continental AG (ETR:CON) Price Target at €97.11

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020

Continental AG (ETR:CON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €97.11 ($114.24).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CON shares. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

CON traded up €7.56 ($8.89) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €90.82 ($106.85). 1,141,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.56. Continental has a 1-year low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 1-year high of €133.10 ($156.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion and a PE ratio of -12.05.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Continental (ETR:CON)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit