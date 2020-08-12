Analysts Set Continental AG (ETR:CON) Price Target at €97.11

Continental AG (ETR:CON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €97.11 ($114.24).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CON shares. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Continental alerts:

CON traded up €7.56 ($8.89) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €90.82 ($106.85). 1,141,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.56. Continental has a 1-year low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 1-year high of €133.10 ($156.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion and a PE ratio of -12.05.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.