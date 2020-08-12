Analysts Set Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) Price Target at €49.17

Aug 12th, 2020

Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.17 ($57.84).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Stabilus stock traded up €3.98 ($4.68) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €46.44 ($54.64). 32,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 12-month high of €64.55 ($75.94).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

