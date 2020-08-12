ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Down to $13.00

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $13.00. ANGI Homeservices shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 131,347 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.50 and a beta of 2.16.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 31,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $437,508.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,880.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 538,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $5,875,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,124,531 shares of company stock worth $13,034,982. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

