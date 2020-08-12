AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $27.87

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.17, but opened at $27.87. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 194,806 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on AU shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.29 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,712 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,527 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

