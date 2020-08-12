AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $27.87

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.17, but opened at $27.87. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 194,806 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have commented on AU shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.29 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.35.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,712 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,527 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
