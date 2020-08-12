Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Anthem were worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,815. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.25. 43,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,398. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.