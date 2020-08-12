Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.8% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.95. The company had a trading volume of 239,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,880,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.78. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

