Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.67. 241,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,806. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $279.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.87.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

