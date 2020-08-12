AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Raised by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 757,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,813,496. The company has a market capitalization of $216.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

