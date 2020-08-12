Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading 19.5% Higher

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020

Aztec Minerals Corp (CVE:AZT) shares traded up 19.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49, 198,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 170,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a market cap of $5.49 million and a PE ratio of -27.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

In other news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,438,083 shares in the company, valued at C$902,090.71.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of natural resources. The company has an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Cervantes property, a porphyry gold-copper-molybdenum prospect, which is located in Sonora, Mexico. It also has an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Tombstone silver property situated in Arizona, the United States.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit