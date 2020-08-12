Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading 19.5% Higher

Aztec Minerals Corp (CVE:AZT) shares traded up 19.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49, 198,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 170,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a market cap of $5.49 million and a PE ratio of -27.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

In other news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,438,083 shares in the company, valued at C$902,090.71.

Aztec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of natural resources. The company has an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Cervantes property, a porphyry gold-copper-molybdenum prospect, which is located in Sonora, Mexico. It also has an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Tombstone silver property situated in Arizona, the United States.

