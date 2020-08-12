Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $12.89

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $12.89. Azul shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 100,682 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Azul in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $632.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.01 million. Azul had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Azul SA will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 17.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,340,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Azul by 213.5% in the first quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 2,026,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,934 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Azul by 46.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 482,864 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Azul by 71.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 939,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 392,877 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 12.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 773,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 84,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

