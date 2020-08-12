B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Down to $6.43

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.43. B2Gold shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 662,274 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on BTG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on B2Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

