Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,134 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Paypal by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,682,000 after acquiring an additional 339,100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 93.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 34.6% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 46.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 74.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.36.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,155,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,977. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.20. The firm has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,203 shares of company stock worth $15,942,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

