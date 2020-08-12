Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,964 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $26.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,507.24. 1,125,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,776. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,487.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1,377.81. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,025.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

