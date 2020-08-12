Banco Santander S.A. Has $14.56 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,456 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Adobe by 20.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,814 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $8.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $470.61. The stock has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $441.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,020,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

