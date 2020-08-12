Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $15.78 on Wednesday, hitting $1,480.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,139. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,487.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,378.76. The company has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

