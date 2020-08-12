Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,845,550 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336,724 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,845,550 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,022,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $958,938,000 after purchasing an additional 295,674 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,737,000 after purchasing an additional 233,871 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 14,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.19. 35,348,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,658,475. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

