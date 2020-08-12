Banco Santander S.A. Sells 461,398 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 461,398 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.55. 3,018,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,804. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.09 and its 200-day moving average is $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $299.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,186 shares of company stock worth $31,849,251. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

