Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 82,474 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Walt Disney by 18.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Walt Disney by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $131.79. 12,203,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,160,240. The company has a market cap of $238.15 billion, a PE ratio of -212.15, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.44 and a 200-day moving average of $116.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.37.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

