Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Down to $11.93

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $11.93. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 331,075 shares.

BBBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 142,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 509,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,383 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 642,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 33.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,384 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

