Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.0991 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.0991 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $474,254.67 and $3,483.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00711283 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00092044 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00090452 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000466 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.