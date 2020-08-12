Block-Logic Price Down 14% Over Last Week (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $331,383.43 and $508.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00044195 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

