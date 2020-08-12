Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,759 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 18.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after acquiring an additional 651,443 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

AVGO stock traded up $9.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.85. The company had a trading volume of 74,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,652. The firm has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $333.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total transaction of $18,559,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 537,918 shares of company stock worth $169,104,158 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

