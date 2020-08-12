Brokerages Expect Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.13). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $192,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 332,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKTX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. 38,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,721. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

