Brokerages Set 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Price Target at €29.83

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €29.83 ($35.09).

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DRI traded up €0.96 ($1.13) on Friday, hitting €24.80 ($29.18). The company had a trading volume of 308,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.57. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of €32.88 ($38.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

