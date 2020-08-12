Brokerages Set Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Price Target at €19.17

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.17 ($22.55).

ARL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

ARL traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching €18.71 ($22.01). The company had a trading volume of 328,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a fifty-two week high of €31.90 ($37.53). The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is €16.93 and its 200 day moving average is €19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.