Brokerages Set Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Target Price at €39.14

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.14 ($46.05).

DWNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €44.06 ($51.84). The company had a trading volume of 1,176,622 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.01. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

