Brokerages Set Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) Price Target at €27.13

Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.46 ($32.30).

DUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

DUE stock traded up €1.34 ($1.58) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €26.96 ($31.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Duerr has a 52 week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 52 week high of €32.90 ($38.71). The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.94.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

