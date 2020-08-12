Brokerages Set Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Price Target at €144.68

Shares of Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €142.87 ($168.08).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of Hannover Re stock traded up €1.60 ($1.88) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €141.30 ($166.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,245 shares. Hannover Re has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €151.49 and a 200-day moving average of €151.54.

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

