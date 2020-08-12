Brokerages Set Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) PT at €54.33

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.33 ($63.92).

Several research firms recently weighed in on LXS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

ETR LXS traded up €1.79 ($2.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €49.48 ($58.21). The stock had a trading volume of 313,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of €64.58 ($75.98). The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

