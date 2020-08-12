Brokerages Set Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Price Target at €28.00

Shares of Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.00 ($32.94).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of ETR NOEJ traded up €1.46 ($1.72) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €27.22 ($32.02). 66,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.30 million and a PE ratio of 17.32. Norma Group has a one year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a one year high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company’s 50 day moving average is €24.12 and its 200 day moving average is €25.11.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

