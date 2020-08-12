Brokerages Set Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Target Price at €11.16

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.16 ($13.13).

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSM. Oddo Bhf set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($17.18) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media stock traded up €0.53 ($0.62) on Friday, reaching €10.26 ($12.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52-week high of €14.41 ($16.95). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.