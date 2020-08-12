Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.73. 11,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,457. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -98.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 66,229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,223.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,243,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after buying an additional 1,149,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

