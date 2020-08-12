Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 101.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after purchasing an additional 522,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,208,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,536,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,715 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

CVX stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.65. The stock had a trading volume of 409,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,334,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average of $90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27, a PEG ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

