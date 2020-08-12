CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $14,438,000. AXA raised its position in CME Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 281,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,626,000 after acquiring an additional 55,453 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $8,147,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.88.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $169.92. 140,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.97. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

