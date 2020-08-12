Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

COLM traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. 12,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.61. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $102.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.99.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $92,330,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $265,618.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,359,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,508,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,724,067 shares of company stock valued at $135,229,087 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.7% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 31,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

